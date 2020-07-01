The City of Wildwood will be celebrating Happy Birthday America on July 3 with fireworks only. This is being done to maintain compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, and no live entertainment or vendors will be at the event. Millennium Park will open at 7 p.m. for parking, and fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. There will be a sitting area for viewing; however, social distancing will be enforced, and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. At the conclusion of the fireworks, everyone should return to their cars and exit the park. For more information, call 352-461-0134.