On June 24, the Wildwood Police Department was officially recognized as an accredited agency by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The award was given after an independent review of all aspects of the agency to ensure compliance with 239 standards. Upon completion of the process, the assessors determined that the department had met or exceeded all required standards.
The task was made even more of a challenge due to such factors as moving into a new facility, a complete rewrite of departmental policies and procedures, rebranding of the agency, and a restructuring of agency staff and personnel. The Accreditation Unit, led by Captain Rob Bear, Sergeant Jennifer Hutchin, and Accreditation Specialist Audrey Tanner, along with assistance from the entire agency, rose to the occasion and made it possible.
The achievement of Accreditation benefits not only the recipient agency, but also the entire community.
The feedback and results given by the assessors allows the head of the agency to evaluate any deficiencies or changes that need to be addressed within the department, determine if resources are being properly deployed and utilized, obtain an evaluation of policies and procedures, and plan for future needs for departmental growth, as well as the necessary budgeting.
For agency personnel, Accreditation requires that policies and procedures be available at all times, ensures safety and training guidelines, and enhances morale due to confidence in the effectiveness and efficiency of their own agency.
The benefits provided to the community include an increase in the efficiency of police services and support for the law enforcement role in community policing. It also creates a forum in which police and citizens work together to control and prevent crime.
While it is true that obtaining Accreditation is both challenging and rewarding, there is a lot of work to still be done. Obtaining the initial status of Accreditation may actually be the “easy” part, but it doesn’t end there.
Once an agency is recognized as being accredited, it is re-evaluated every three years to determine if they maintained the necessary standards and are eligible for Re-accreditation. This will require that the Accreditation Unit stay abreast of any changes in state laws, policies or standards that must be updated and ensure that they are implemented throughout the department.
In other words, the real work has just begun!