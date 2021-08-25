The City of Wildwood adopted its inaugural Strategic Plan in 2018. The Plan covers a five-year planning horizon and established six goals that the City Commission sought to address to improve the services provided to the community: organizational excellence, infrastructure, parks and recreation programs, public safety, financial stability and housing. Each goal has specific initiatives, action items and performance measures that are implemented through the City’s annual budget.
Due to its early success, the City sought to add new projects to the Plan, and in the spring of 2020 solicited a survey to help identify them. Respondents were asked a series of questions to determine what the City should focus on improving. Redevelopment of the downtown area along US 301 was at the top of the list.
In response to these results, the City embarked on a journey to develop a Downtown Master Plan to establish an implementation strategy for the revitalization of the downtown area. The City partnered with Ayers, a landscape architecture and land planning consulting firm, to complete the Master Plan and established a robust public participation scheme.
The turnout by area residents and businesses has been positive, and the feedback that has been received will help shape the final Master Plan. The next opportunity for the public to participate in the process will be Sept. 20, at 5 p.m., when City staff and the consultant will present a draft of the Master Plan to the City Commission. After the presentation, City staff and the consultant will stay to answer questions.
I strongly encourage those that are interested in the future of Wildwood to attend the meeting. Please click the Downtown Master Plan link on the City’s website at www.wildwood-fl.gov for more information regarding the meeting.
Also be on the lookout for the next update to the City’s Strategic Plan, which will be crafted in the winter of 2022 and will cover the City’s goals for 2022–2026!