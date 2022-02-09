Jan. 25, members of the Wildwood Middle High School’s FFA chapters competed in the FFA district competition. They competed in leadership development events of prepared public speaking, FFA Creed recital, and Extemporaneous Public Speaking.
Mia Castigliego, shown here with her blue ribbon and agriculture teachers Gabrielle Landreth and Jerry Lipham, placed first in Extemporaneous Speaking. She will advance to the state finals in June, which will be held during the Florida FFA State Convention in Orlando.
Noella Lipham, shown here with her white ribbon, and Landreth and Lipham, placed third in the Creed contest.