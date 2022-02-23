Florida statute 163.3180 requires local governments to maintain concurrency on sanitary sewer, solid waste, drainage and potable water public facilities. Simply put, concurrency mandates that local governments have adequate public facilities before approving new development. Planning for infrastructure improvements to keep up with growth demand remains a critical task for the City.
The City is in the planning stages of expanding its wastewater treatment plant capacity to meet projected sanitary sewer demands in accordance with applicable laws. The City’s wastewater treatment facility is located at 1290 Industrial Drive. The facility has a 3.55 million gallon per day (MGD) annual average daily flow permitted capacity domestic water reclamation facility consisting of a rotary drum screen, flow equalization, oxidation ditches, cloth-media disc filters, chlorine contact basins, an aerobic biosolids digester, a belt press for biosolids de-watering and two lined reject holding ponds. This plant is operated to provide secondary treatment with high-level disinfection (using sodium hypochlorite) and meets Florida Department of Environmental Protection Class I reliability.
The City of Wildwood Utility Master Plan completed in 2019 concluded that the facility will require expansion to 6 MGD to meet projected growth demands by 2030. To assist the City with planning and engineering design activities, the City issued a Request for Qualifications to solicit proposals from interested civil engineering firms. CPH, Inc., an engineering firm from Sanford, was the highest-ranking firm. The City is now entering contract negotiations with CPH and anticipates City Commission approval soon. Once under contract the planning, design and permitting activities will commence.
