Casa Hope, Inc. the faith-based, non-profit ministry that has helped men conquer addiction and return to their families and law-abiding society, is now opening a new home for women. It is the first of its kind in Wildwood and will serve Lake, Sumter, and Marion Counties as well as nationally referred residents.
Ana’s Home will hold it’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on February 20, 2020, at noon, with an open house at 4102 County Road 181, Wildwood, Florida.
The house will become home to four women for a unique year-long program of counseling, education, and interdenominational discipleship.
“We are first a family, then a ministry, and then a program,” says Bishop Samuel Cotto, Founder and Director of Casa Hope, Inc, and Prisoners of Hope, International. Ana’s Home will be an expansion of the current program he offers to men.
The ministry, with the help of area churches and individual supporters has a proven track record of success in Lake and Sumter Counties as well as with residents from Puerto Rico.
For more information, photographs or to schedule and interview, call Becky Oakes at 352-399-8504. The public is invited to the open house. Local dignitaries and governmental officials will also be attending.