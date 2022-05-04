Interested in learning what programs Withlacoochee Technical College offers? The Inverness-based school will hold a one-hour information session May 10, beginning at 6 p.m.
The college, located at 1201 W. Main Street in Inverness, welcomes members of the public, and registration is not required to attend.
In fact, each attendee will receive a waiver for the standard $30 registration fee for college’s January session, as long as their registration is completed by June 9. This waiver is dependent upon seat availability in a program, however.
Withlacoochee Technical College is fully accredited by the Council on Occupational Education. Financial assistance is available for qualifying programs for qualified students, including veterans.
To attend the information session, enter WTC at the East Entrance on Montgomery Avenue by the Suncoast ATM.
For more information, call 352-726-2430 or visit www.wtcollege.org.