Withlacoochee Technical College, located in Inverness will host an open house at its Inverness location on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Interested persons are invited to visit the college, meet the instructors, visit classrooms and shops, ask questions, enroll in classes and learn more about the school and the programs it offers.
Most programs can be completed in one school year or less. Among the 22 career and technical education programs offered are Medical Assisting, Nursing Assistant (Articulated), Cosmetology, Medical Coder/Biller, Industrial Machinery Controls Technician, Automotive Service Technology, Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Technology Support Services, and Massage Therapy. Additional programs offered include adult education such as GED® preparation and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). Additionally, law enforcement and corrections training are available through our Public Safety Academy.
Withlacoochee Technical College, which opened in 1968, is fully accredited by the Council on Occupational Education. Financial assistance is available for qualifying programs for qualified students, including veterans.
The open house will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1201 W Main Street, Inverness. For more information, call 352-726-2430 or visit www.wtcollege.org.