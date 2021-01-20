During a year when the COVID-19 pandemic curbed most fundraising opportunities, Women for Hospice continued their tradition of giving with an annual gift of $50,000 to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.
Over the last 32 years, Women for Hospice has been raising money to support local hospice programs. This recent donation increased the Lake County group’s cumulative giving total to $2,875,000.
“We continue to be blessed by the loyalty and generosity of Women for Hospice members,” said Chuck Lee, Cornerstone Hospice president and CEO. “Their belief in Cornerstone has helped us do great work this year. Thank you to the members for continuing to support our mission and for making better end of life experiences of those we serve.”
Women for Hospice typically raises money through monthly luncheons, member events and proceeds from the Hospice Hope Chest resale shop in Mount Dora.
“In a year without our monthly luncheons and with the Hope Chest closed for months due to COVID-19, the gift is reflective of the good financial management of our board of directors,” said Genene Rawls, Women for Hospice chairwoman.
Cornerstone Hospice is a community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida and north Georgia. For over 35 years, Cornerstone has served more than 7,000 people each year in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties in Florida, as well as eight counties in Georgia. For more information, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.