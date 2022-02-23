Women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Women: We Mean Business 2nd Annual Conference, scheduled for March 8 at the College of Central Florida.
Linda Pickwick will deliver the keynote address, “The Power of an Elevator Pitch.”
An hour of business networking and roundtable discussions will give attendees a chance to meet like-minded businesswomen and share their successes and lessons learned.
Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served throughout the evening.
The event, to be held during Women’s History Month, is hosted by the Mid-Florida Chapter of SCORE, Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership, and the College of Central Florida.
The in-person event will run 4–7 p.m. at Klein Conference Center, Ewers Century Center, College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, in Ocala. To register ($15), visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/women-we-mean-business.
Vaccination for COVID-19 and masking are strongly encouraged. To simplify entrance at the event, organizers ask that attendees bring registration confirmation with the QR code either on paper or phone.