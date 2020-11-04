Join Young Performing Artists for a nonpartisan, interactive panel discussion celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The discussion will focus on courageous women of color who overcame barriers and whose contributions are rarely emphasized. This event will reflect on how women of color made a moral, spiritual and intellectual sense of need that all women should have the right to vote.
Panelists are Karen Hill, chair of the National Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home – a National Historical Park; Beverly Evans Smith, national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; and Jill Moss Greenberg, cofounder and first executive director of Maryland Women’s Heritage Center and Museum.
Young Performing Artists, based in Wildwood, has organized the project. The discussion will stream live Nov. 10, 6:30–8 p.m., via facebook.com/youngperformingartists or youngperformingartists.org/suffrage-centennial.