The impact of World War II lives on, as Dade Battlefield Historic State Park hosts a commemorative weekend recognizing and celebrating both military and popular civilian culture during the most widespread armed conflict in history.
The event will be held March 5–6, and include Allied and Axis uniformed reenactors, authentic camps and equipment and mechanized military vehicles.
Visitors also can explore home-front activities, enjoy 1940s-style music and entertainment, chat with living historians and enjoy tasty foods.
Cost is $5/person, in addition to the usual park admission, with no charge for children age 6 and under, as well as all WWII and Korea veterans.
Event hours will be Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
For more information on this and other programs at the state park, call 352-793-4781.
Park entry is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.