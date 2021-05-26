June 18 at 6 p.m., an outdoor community event will be held at The Refuge at Jumper Creek, located at 4912 SE 7th Drive in Bushnell. The Refuge, which is a family homeless shelter, will be hosting a worship night on campus. Churches across Sumter County and surrounding counties will be participating, along with their congregations, the greater community and other non-profit organizations.
The event will have food trucks, live Christian bands, choir performances, church leader speakers and prayer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.