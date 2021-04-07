In a virtual program set for April 18, guest vocalist Katie Hall, the Camerata String Ensemble of Central Florida and members of Young Performing Artists will perform in a benefit concert. Funds raised will support Young Performing Artists, Inc., a Wildwood arts organization.
Hall who describes herself as “a soulful pop singer/songwriter,” was born and raised just outside of Atlanta and graduated from Florida State University College of Music in Tallahassee. Trained classically, she also is bilingual and has sung in multiple Latin bands.
“Music is beautifully subjective, and that’s what makes it such a great part of our lives,” Hall says.
The online Zoom program, which also will include a live auction, begins at 2 p.m. To register, and for more information, call 352-748-0260 or visit https://youngperformingartists.org.