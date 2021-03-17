YOUR Humane Society SPCA, which is competing in a nationwide fundraising competition, made it through the first round last week and moved up to the “sensational 16” round of March Muttness™ 2021.
If you like a healthy competition and want to help a local charitable organization, you can help support the no-kill shelter with your donations. The virtual fundraiser is designed to support animal shelters and rescue groups in a friendly online competition.
With 32 shelters across the U.S. participating this year, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is the only nonprofit shelter representing Sumter and all of Florida.
How it works: As YOUR Humane Society SPCA moves into each new bracket in the tournament, they will provide a new donation link that will apply for that specific round. Any monies donated through a link in a previous round will not count toward their current round total. They will still receive the donation, but it won’t help them win that current round.
Share and follow updates at www.facebook.com/YOURHSSPCA or www.yhsspca.org – and remember to use the most current round’s link!
The brackets will be updated throughout the tournament. You can follow a running total of each shelter’s total fundraising and how YOUR Humane Society SPCA is doing in the competition at www.marchmuttness.org.