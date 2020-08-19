In these days of COVID-19, YOUR Humane Society SPCA reminds pet owners that August is “Make-a-Will” month. Although no one wants to think about making a will, no one wants their assets to go to the state or get tied up in court, either. August is a perfect time to prepare a will or trust, which will provide peace of mind knowing one’s assets will be distributed exactly as wanted.
“In these uncertain times, especially as we are all worrying about our personal health, pet owners should also account for the future of their pets, should their pets outlive them, by having a designated pet trust,” according to YOUR Humane Society SPCA. “Additionally, a will provides an individual the opportunity to support their favorite local charity as a beneficiary to continue with important efforts that are close to their heart.”
Florida passed a pet trust statute in 2004, which allows part of your estate to go toward the care of your pet by naming both a trustee and custodian/caretaker who is entrusted with the custody and future of your pet. The trustee is responsible for investing money and distributing the money to the custodian. The money provides funds for food and vet visits and can include instructions about diet, recreation and physical exercise. A charitable organization, such as YOUR Humane Society SPCA, can also be considered to care for and/or place your furry companion, if no friend or relative is able to take on the responsibility.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA offers a printable guideline at www.hsspca.org/estate-planning for those interested in assisting the local non-profit through estate planning preparations and to account for their pet’s future needs. It is suggested that pet owners take this guideline with them when meeting with their independent financial and legal counsel to execute wills, trusts, contracts or other agreements. If a copy of the shelter’s “Leaving a Legacy of Compassion” guide needs to be mailed, call 352-793-9117.