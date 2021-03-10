If you like a healthy competition and want to help a local charitable organization, it’s game on for YOUR Humane Society SPCA as March Muttness™ 2021 returns.
The organizer and host, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA), along with many animal shelters across the nation, are back to compete in a virtual fundraiser to support animal shelters and rescue groups in a friendly online competition.
With 32 shelters across the U.S. participating this year, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is the only nonprofit shelter representing Sumter and all of Florida. When you participate, you can help raise vital funds in support of the shelter’s mission to protect animals.
How it works: As YOUR Humane Society SPCA moves into each new bracket in the tourney, they will provide a new donation link that will apply for that specific round. Any monies donated through a link in a previous round will not count toward their current round total. They will still receive the donation, but it won’t help them win that current round.
Fundraising Chairman Claudia Labbé said, “We’re aiming to reach the March Muttness™ championship this year after being knocked out last year when a last-minute donation was logged in just 43 seconds after the buzzer! We still earned all the generous donations from our community, but it is critical to make the donations within those time frames, as it qualifies us to advance in the tournament. Everyone had fun watching our standings move higher up as we competed and won bonus funds too.”
or www.yhsspca.org – and remember to use the most current round’s link!
The brackets will be updated throughout the tournament. You can follow a running total of each shelter’s total fundraising and how YOUR Humane Society SPCA is doing in the competition at www.marchmuttness.org.