Earlier this month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA participated in the annual BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event. In its mission to find loving homes for shelter pets, the foundation supported nearly 170 shelters in 35 states by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions, including at Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.
If you missed the event and are interested in providing a home to a homeless pet, contact YOUR Humane Society SPCA at hsspca.org, 352-793-9117, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or visit them at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee.
“It’s so important to choose adoption,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “So many people want to bring a pet into their home at this time of year. With the overwhelming number of pets in shelters, why not give them a chance?”
Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to your life, BPF reminds prospective pet parents that taking on a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment. It’s important to make sure everyone in your household understands the new furry family member is a permanent addition.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc., where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.