There is so much to be thankful for this holiday season. One key take-away is that lifesaving is a community effort. Our mantra, “Adopt – Donate – Volunteer” perhaps resonated more profoundly through this pandemic than ever before as you continued to remember the animals. Foster families opened their homes to help while they also enjoyed the company of a shelter pet. Your donations provided our “Kibbles” Free Pet Food Pantry with nearly 2,500 pounds of free dry dog and cat food each month to approximately 56 qualifying Sumter County families. That’s an average of 68 cats and 84 dogs in our community not going hungry and preventing them from entering a shelter during difficult times. Additionally, through your donations, 633 “Big Fix” spay/neuter vouchers were redeemed in our commitment to reduce the homeless pet overpopulation in Sumter. As a resource center for our community, these supported programs help keep pets and their families together. For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
To those businesses, clubs, churches and schools that sponsored and hosted special events, supply drives and educational opportunities, your numerous acts of kindness have shown the real meaning of community. To all our local media, you also helped save lives because you shared the news of our vital work across every platform. The impacts of your giving have been life changing. For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
Because of community support, we have been able to achieve a 95% Live Release Rate within our shelter operations. So far this year, through October, more than 452 animals were adopted into loving families. That’s 141 dogs and puppies and 311 cats and kittens. And we can’t forget a few ferrets who needed our help, too. For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
Despite sharing common words in our names, we have no “chapter” affiliation with HSUS or ASPCA, as there are no such things as local chapters of these national organizations. YOUR Humane Society SPCA receives no financial donations from them or any level of government for that matter. It was your direct tax-deductible contributions to us that made the difference locally, allowing us to help so many animals in need during such trying times. For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
Upgrades are a constant endeavor as we implement best practices for the well-being of our shelter animals. We invested our resources to improve our shelter’s facilities, thanks in part, to the generosity of donors’ planned-giving and our “Leaving a Legacy of Compassion” estate planning. While each year brings us new challenges, finding available contractors to complete projects proved to be one of the biggest challenges in 2021. But with dogged determination, we kept moving forward, and we’re pleased to announce that our two new additions of “Kitten Wonderland” and the Ralph Edmonds Memorial Canine Quarantine Unit, fondly known as “Ralph’s Place,” are now fully operational. Our shelter’s Open House and official ribbon cuttings were on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
We are a private no-kill shelter, fortunate to have a dedicated core staff, committed volunteers, and an all-volunteer board of directors to guide our organization as we proudly complete our 39th year. Despite facing a staffing shortage like so many businesses and nonprofits experienced, our essential personnel kept their commitment to the welfare of the animals in focus. Our volunteers, from children to seniors, helped on so many additional levels as an extension to our staff, giving precious time to train, nurture, socialize and simply love the animals at our five-acre campus, at our off-site adoption partner venues and in their own homes as foster families. They are exercise partners, cuddlers, office helpers, fundraisers, teachers, ambassadors and so much more. But most of all, they are valued team members. This is why we are again reminded that lifesaving is a community effort. YOU are what makes us YOUR Humane Society SPCA. We always welcome and need more people like you! For this … we’re Fur-ever thankful.
If you are new to the area, we extend an invitation to visit our shelter in Lake Panasoffkee. We encourage you to discover how you can become part of our lifesaving mission and make our community a better place for animals and their people. We look forward to celebrating our 40th anniversary with you in 2022, so stay connected and see what great things are coming!
