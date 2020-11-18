Every month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA recognizes and thank one of its volunteers, and this month, Carrie Anderson is being honored for her dedication to the no-kill animal shelter.
Originally from Connecticut, Anderson began volunteering with the organization shortly after moving to the area. Volunteering with YOUR Humane Society SPCA was an easy choice for her. She has always loved cats and is passionate about finding them good homes and forever families.
“It gives me a boost just to interact with them,” Anderson said. She enthusiastically encourages others to volunteer at the shelter. “Even if you can’t adopt yourself, it’s a way to help the fur babies get adopted – and you receive furry love while doing it.”
The furry love Anderson receives is one of the greatest rewards she has experienced from her time volunteering. Knowing that many of these animals have been through a lot, she takes great pride in being accepted by an older cat.
“It’s joyful to me to have an adult cat accept me, sit on my lap, and purr,” she said.
Anderson is well known amongst her fellow volunteers and shelter staff as an All-Star comforter of all cats and kittens. She is also a self-proclaimed “pooper-scooper” expert – a skill that, while not the most glamorous, is invaluable to the daily upkeep of the cats’ accommodations and well-being.
If you have an interest in volunteering with the shelter, call 352-793-9117 or visit hsspca.org/volunteer.