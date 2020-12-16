Every month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA celebrates one of its volunteers, and this month, Cheryl Lightcap is being honored for her dedication to the no-kill animal shelter.
Originally from Minneapolis, Lightcap became involved with volunteering at YOUR HSSPCA after a friend told her what a positive experience it was and convinced her to give it a try. She fell in love with volunteering as soon as she started.
“I love being able to spend time with the kittens and cats, and seeing them going to their ‘furever’ homes is such an incredible feeling,” Lightcap said. She also has donated her time to a variety of the shelter’s dinners, bingo nights and kitten adoption events.
She currently has two cats that rule the house. Her first cat, Mia (a.k.a. Mistress of Mayhem) came from one of YOUR Humane Society’s adoption events at PetSmart in December 2018.
“When I first saw Mia, she was out of her kennel wreaking havoc on the other kittens, and she never slowed down,” Lightcap said. “I have a very active granddaughter also named Mia, so it seemed a perfect fit.”
In March of this year, Lightcap and her husband decided to adopt a second cat, and it might be argued who picked who.
“Quincy was two years old, and was a barn cat,” Lightcap said. “He had just come into PetSmart the night before and was still very scared. It took a while to get him out of his kennel and when I finally did, he followed me while I was cleaning, and each time I stopped, he laid down on my feet. He came home a few days later.”
Lightcap encourages anyone who may be interested in volunteering to get involved.
“Volunteering doesn’t have to be a huge time commitment if you don’t want it to be, and there are so many ways to volunteer that there is surely something a person would find fun and rewarding,” she said. “You can choose to work with cats or dogs or both.”
If you have an interest in volunteering with the shelter, call 352-793-9117 or visit hsspca.org/volunteer.