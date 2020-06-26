Every month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA highlights one special person who helps support its mission to care for the homeless animals of the area. This month’s volunteer is Diana Arnold, who has been volunteering with the no-kill shelter for nearly four years.
Originally from Maryland, Diana said her large family always had all kinds of animals — dogs, cats, guinea pigs, chicks and rabbits. After she married and began working for her family’s company, there wasn’t much time to care for a pet. However, after her husband’s passing in 1995, Diane took a step back from her work life and revisited her childhood love of animals.
Diane began volunteering as a dog walker.
“I did that for several months until I was asked if I would help in the Catty Shack,” Diana said. “Feeding the cats and kittens, cleaning their litter boxes and communal living space, and making sure that they all received lots of love and socialization.”
Diana is inspired to volunteer by her love of animals and knowing that they need help.
“We have a tremendous team at YOUR Humane Society, and our main goal is to heal, find loving homes and have the best interest for the welfare of these animals,” Diana said.
“I have the pleasure of working with kennel techs and see what a tremendous job they do in taking care of all of these animals,” Diana said. “They are all to be commended and are so nice to work with and can’t do enough for you when asked.”
Diana urges those interested in volunteering to reach out to YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“It is critical that we have good volunteers who we can depend on, and it is so rewarding to know that you helped in giving [the animals] the exercise they need, as well,” Diana said. “When I see my fur babies in the morning, it makes me smile knowing that I am helping them to get to their ‘furever’ homes.”
For volunteer information, call 352-793-9117 or complete a volunteer application at hsspca.org/volunteer.