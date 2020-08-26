Liz Allison is YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s August volunteer of the month.
Originally from Chicago, she and her husband retired to The Villages in 2005.
“I always try to encourage people to volunteer, as it is very rewarding,” Allison said.
“Getting to know the cats and kittens we have is a wonderful experience, and when one is adopted it is such a beautiful feeling; especially when it is a cat that has been waiting for a while and finally finds their forever home. It brings tears to your eyes.”
Currently, Allison has two feline boys: Rocky and Casey. Rocky was a rescue kitten with huge turquoise eyes that she adopted from a Petco a decade ago. Casey, an orange tabby with a white shirtfront and white feet, was adopted from YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s shelter in 2015.
Liz has created many good memories as a volunteer, but a favorite was when helping at a “Meet and Greet” adoption event at one of the recreation centers in The Villages and someone fell in love with the dog she was in charge of that morning. That person adopted the dog a few days later, thanks to her efforts.
If you have ever considered volunteering to help improve the lives of Sumter County pets, send an email to volunteering@hsspca.org or complete an application at hsspca.org/volunteering.
As the no-kill shelter says, “now is a great time to socially distance yourself from humans and spend some time cuddling with, and caring for, our adoptable animals as a foster home, at our shelter or our local retailers Petsense and PetSmart, where our adoptable cats are showcased.”