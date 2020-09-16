Jona Bumstead has been named executive director of YOUR Humane Society SPCA. Working alongside the board of directors, her responsibilities will be in the planning of the animal shelter’s future.
“We look forward to Jona’s contributions and skills to enhance and strengthen our organization as we move forward,” said Claudia Labbe, chairman of the board.
Bumstead brings a strong background of animal shelter management, grant writing and fundraising, and educational training in current animal sheltering practices, as well as a personal volunteer perspective. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and certifications in Maddie’s Fund Animal Shelter Management and “Fear Free” Shelter Operations.
As the shelter welcomes Bumstead into her new role, and to respect COVID-19 precautions, volunteers and community members can reach out to her initially at director@hsspca.org or by making an appointment to visit the office.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization helping animals in need as Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.
Donations help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Learn more at hsspca.org, by calling 352-793-9117, on Facebook or at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee. Visitors are always welcome; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, appointments are required to visit the shelter.