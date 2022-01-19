We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Simba is our 4-year-old female Domestic shorthair Tortoiseshell. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Amos is our 3-year-old male Lab Retriever mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This handsome boy loves getting attention from anyone and plays with other dogs.
Allie is our 4-year-old female Black Mouth Cur. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Allie is a little shy when you first meet her but she warms up to you fast.
Cosmo is our 3-year-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.