Monday thru Saturday 9am to 3:30pm
994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee • 352-793-9117
adoptionmanager@hsspca.org • www.yhsspca.org
Skippy is a wonderful happy lovable 7-month-old domestic shorthair kitten. Skippy loves to be held and play with his toys. If you're interested in meeting Skippy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Betty Boop is a lovable 6-year-old domestic shorthair. Betty Boop loves to be held and will sleep on your lap all day long if you let her. Betty Boop is a wonderful cat. If you're interested in meeting Betty Boop or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Lacey is a happy lovable 5-year-old American Staffordshire mix. Lacey loves to play ball and run around in the yard. Lacey loves to sit in your lap and give kisses. Belly rubs are her favorite. How could you say no to this cute sweet girl? If you're interested in meeting Lacey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.