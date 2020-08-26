We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Rudolph! Rudolph is a 3-year-old male Black Mouth cur mix. If you're interested in meeting Rudolph or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Rowdy! Rowdy is a 2-year-old male Basset Hound mix. Rowdy is a huge lover that loves all the attention he can get. If you're interested in meeting Rowdy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Misty! Misty is a 1-year-old Female Domestic short hair. If you're interested in meeting Misty or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.