We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Tesky! Tesky is a 1-year-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on all vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Tesky or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Tweety! Tweety is a 2-year-old female American Staffordshire mix. She is currently up to date on all vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Tweety is a little shy at first but warms up fast. If you're interested in meeting Tweety or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Indie! Indie is a 1-year-old female black Lab mix. She is currently up to date on all vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Indie would be best fit in home with no children or any other pets. If you're interested in meeting Indie or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.