Delta is a happy energetic 1 year old German Shepherd mix. Delta loves to play ball and she loves to lay in the pool. How could you say no to this sweet girl? If you're interested in meeting Delta or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Honey Bear is a sweet 4 year old American Staffordshire mix. Honey Bear loves to play ball and run around in the yard. Honey Bear loves long walks and playing outside. If you're interested in meeting Honey Bear or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Irwin is a wonderful 1 year old Queensland Heeler mix. Irwin loves to play with his toys and run around and play fetch. Irwin is a little scared at first until you take him outside to play or walk, he is a totally different dog. If you're interested in meeting Irwin or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.