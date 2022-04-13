We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hi, my name is Dante! I love playing with other kitties, but I’m not too sure about dogs. I like some petting but get overstimulated and agitated very easily. I’m declawed on my front claws, which makes me more prone to biting instead of scratching, sorry! But can you blame me? If someone took the first knuckle off your fingers I bet you’d be mad too! I need someone kind and understanding of the quirks that come with a declawed cat.
Dante is a 9-year-old male grey longhair cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, my name is Oreo. I’m pretty sweet toward people and am fairly calm, though I do have a bit of a spunky playful side. I’d love to divide my time equally between playing around like I’m still a kitten and napping on the couch with you! I lost one of my eyes when I was young due to an infection, and the other one is a little foggy. But I can still see enough to get around just fine! I can be a bit bossy toward other cats, so it’s probably best if I go to a home with no other cats so I can be the boss.
Oreo is a 6-year-old male black and white cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hiya! I’m Java. I’m a very smart and inquisitive boy. I’m very treat-motivated and a fast learner. I am a little shy at first, but I warm up very fast. I’m very sweet and love to hang out with any new friend. I play very well with other dogs. I do really well with kids too! I’m still learning my basic commands and how to walk nicely on a leash. I am looking for a family that is very chill and laid back like myself.
Java is a 2-year-old male shepherd/lab mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, I’m Oscar. I’m sweet but a little shy at first. I love to be held and go on walks! I tend to get protective of my person once I’m attached; I’ll protect you fiercely from strangers and even the other people in your household. I need to go home with someone who has experience with “small dog syndrome” and understands that, once I’m attached to them, I may attempt to protect you from other people!
Oscar is a 7-year-old male chiweenie and is currently up
