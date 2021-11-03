We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Rascal is our 5-year-old male American Staff terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very playful and smart as a whip. He walks very well on a leach and knows his basic commands. Rascal would do best at home if he was the only pet.
Dixie is our 4-year-old American Staff terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Dixie is super sweet and a huge goofball.
Zoey is our 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and loves playing with other dogs.
Lucky is our 3-year-old male Hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Lucky is very sweet and does well with other dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.