Lucky is a happy lovable 9-month-old domestic shorthair. He loves for you to share your meals with him. Lucky loves to lay around and be held. If you're interested in meeting Lucky or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Basil is a very sweet girl. Basil likes to stay to herself but loves to be petted. Basil loves to watch all the lizards run around and will try to catch them. If you're interested in meeting Basil or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Hayes is a wonderful happy lovable 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten. Hayes loves to be held and will sleep on your lap all day long if you let him. How could you say no to this cute boy? If you're interested in meeting Hayes or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org