We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hey, I’m Denny! I love cuddles and I love food! I need a home without any other animals so I can keep my new owner’s love all to myself. Unfortunately, I am FIV positive. But don’t worry! I can live a perfectly happy healthy life! Denny is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
Hi there, I’m Java! I’m a very smart and inquisitive boy! I’m very treat-motivated and a fast learner. Java is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
Hi, my name is Buttons. I’m a sweet and mild-mannered gentleman. I lost my eyes when I was young, so I am totally blind. But I get around just fine. Buttons is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.