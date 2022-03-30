We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hey, I’m Minus. I’m a very sweet old gentleman. Despite my age, I am fairly active. I was found as a stray when it was really cold out, and I was so cold and scared. I was already chipped, I had come from another shelter in Illinois, but my owners never answered. Now I just want a nice warm lap to curl up in and plenty of toys to choose from.
Minus is a 14-year-old male orange and white cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, I’m Dante. I love playing with other kitties, but I’m not too sure about dogs. I like some petting but get overstimulated and agitated very easily. I’m declawed on my front claws, which makes me more prone to biting instead of scratching, sorry! But can you blame me? If someone took the first knuckle off your fingers I bet you’d be mad too! I need someone kind and understanding of the quirks that come with a declawed cat. Are you willing to take a chance on me? I’ll try to be on my best behavior.
Dante is a 9-year-old male longhair cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hiya, I’m Blanca! I’m super sweet and friendly! I’m looking for a home filled with love and cuddles as human affection is my most favorite thing. When I came in, my front leg was badly injured, so it had to be removed. Now, I get around on three legs! Don’t worry, I adapted really well, and it hardly bothers me at all!
Blanca is a 3-year-old female bulldog mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, my name is Kuma. I’m very sweet but also very shy. I need someone who can be patient with me while I rebuild my confidence. I do okay with children but would be better suited to a home with older children.
Kuma is a 9-year-old male retriever mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.