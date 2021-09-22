We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Dahlia!
Dahlia is our 2-year-old female Torbie Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Prometheus!
Prometheus is our 5-month-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
Meet Rascal!
Rascal is our 5-year-old male American Staff terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very playful and smart as a whip. Rascal walks very well on a leash and knows his basic commands. Rascal would do best if he was the only pet.
Meet Zoey!
Zoey is our 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and loves playing with other dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.