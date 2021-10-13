We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Chance is our 6-year-old male American Bulldog mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This lover boy is very affectionate and would do anything for a cookie. Chance is a very chilled and laid back kinda guy.
Missy is our 12-year-old female Lab-Terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Missy is super sweet and loving. Gets along very well with other dogs.
Nova is our 2-year-old female tuxedo Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Nova is very sweet and laid back.
Prometheus is our 5-month-old male white tabby Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.