We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Dahlia is our 2-year-old female Torbie Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Nova is our 2-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Nova is a very chilled and laid-back cat.
Zoey is our 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and loves playing with other dogs.
Lucky is our 3-year-old male Hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very playful and does very well with other dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.