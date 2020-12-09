We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Maizey!
Maizey is a 5-year-oldRetriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Maizey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Flo!
Flo is a 3-year-old American Staff Terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Flo would be best fit if she was the only pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Flo or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Jade!
Jade is a 1-year-old Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Jade or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.