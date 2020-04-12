We are accepting applications while we are closed to the public.
Marley is a sweet 5 month old domestic short hair. Marley is a wonderful kitten who has special needs. Marley needs a home to help her with her daily walking therapy. Marley loves to be held and to play with her toys. If you're interested in meeting Marley or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Megabyte is a 5 month old domestic short hair. Megabyte is a very sweet kitten. Megabyte loves to cuddle with the other kittens and be petted.
Jade is a 1 year old domestic short hair. Jade loves to be petted and to lay on your lap. Toys on strings are her favorite.