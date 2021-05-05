We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30.
We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Trip!
Trip is a 2-year-old male Basset hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you’re interested in meeting Trip or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Teddy!
Teddy is a 3-year-old male domestic longhair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you’re interested in meeting Teddy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them www.hsspca.org.
Meet Jazmin!
Jazmin is a 1-year-old female Bloodhound. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and loving. If you’re interested in meeting Jazmin or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.hsspca.org.