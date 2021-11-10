We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Mushu is our 3-year-old female Tortie domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Bella is our 4-year-old female Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. This sweet girl is a joy to be around and loves giving out kisses.
Cassie is our 8-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Dove is our 5-year-old female Bulldog mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Dove is a very sweet girl that loves giving out kisses.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.