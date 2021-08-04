We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Luna!
Luna is a 6-year-old female grey Domestic shorthair. She is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Red!
Red is an 8-month-old male Hound mix. He is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Red is very sweet and playful.
Meet Lucky!
Lucky is a 3-year-old male Hound mix. He is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Lucky is very sweet and does very well with other dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.