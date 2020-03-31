Monday thru Saturday 9am to 3:30pm
Rascal is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire. Rascal loves to play ball and do the agility course. Rascal is a great dog, but he can clear a 6-foot fence. If you're interested in meeting Rascal or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Anna is a lovable 5-month-old domestic shorthair. Anna loves to be held and will sleep on your lap all day long if you let her. Anna is a very sweet and playful kitten. If you're interested in meeting Anna or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Sherbert is a lovable 5-month-old domestic shorthair. Sherbert loves to be held and petted. Sherbert loves to play with his toys he's a very active kitten with tons of energy. If you're interested in meeting Sherbert or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.