We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Rascal is our 5-year-old male American Staff. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Rascal loves going for long walks and car walks.
Amos is our 3-year-old male Lab Retriever mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very loving and does very well with other dogs. Amos walks very well on a lead and knows his basic commands.
Mushu is our 3-year-old female Domestic shorthair Tortoiseshell. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Mushu’s favorite things to do are taking long naps and sunbathing.
Cosmo is our 3-year-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Cosmo is a very sweet kitty who loves to cuddle and nonstop playing with kitty toys.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.