We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hi, I’m Betty! I’m very well behaved, already know a few commands, and walk very gently on a leash. However, when I see a critter that I want to chase, I will not hesitate to drag you. I’m very affectionate, absolutely adore being cuddled and want to be near you all the time. I love, love, LOVE treats! I will do anything for a yummy snack, so I would be very easy to train!
Betty is a 5-year-old female beagle mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hello, I’m Butter. I’m called that because I just melt like butter when given affection! I love to be pet and cuddled and held all day long! I’ll talk to you all day too, to let you know you’re not paying enough attention to me! When I came to the shelter, I had bad stomatitis and had to have all of my teeth pulled! Now I have only gums, so my food has to be watered down some. I would love to find a nice warm lap to call my own.
Butter is a 10-year-old male grey tabby and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hello, my name is Gracie. I’m a very calm and centered older lady. I can be a bit reserved at first, but give me some time and I can be sweet. But mostly I prefer to keep to myself. I’m old and tired, so I can be quite grouchy sometimes. I need a calmer, quieter household with perhaps a nice elderly person like myself where I can just relax and take naps for the rest of my days.
Gracie is a 12-year-old female dilute calico and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hey, I’m Oswald. I am a kind, old soul. I love to be pet and fed treats. I walk very nicely on a leash, almost never pulling. And, to top it all off, I am also very handsome and photogenic! I can be a bit shy at first, but the kind people at the Humane society are helping me to rebuild my confidence.
Oswald is a 7-year-old male shepherd mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
