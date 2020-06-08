We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Beam is a 2 1/2 year old American Staffordshire. Beam loves belly rubs, to play with her toys, and cuddling is her favorite. Beam needs to be the only pet. Beam loves to lay on your lap, very sweet and loveable. If you're interested in meeting Beam or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Jimmy is a 1 year old Domestic Short Hair. Jimmy loves belly rubs and lounging in the sun. Jimmy is a very sweet and loveable cat. If you're interested in meeting Jimmy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Rascal is a 4 year old American Staffordshire. Rascal loves to play with his toys, and running and walks are his favorite. Rascal needs to be the only pet. If you're interested in meeting Rascal or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.