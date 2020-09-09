We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Bull! Bull is a 1-year-old male Bullmastiff mix Boxer. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Bull or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Miss Pretty! Miss Pretty is a 1-year-old female American Staff mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Miss Pretty or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Kona! Kona is a 1-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and Spayed. If you're interested in meeting Kona or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.