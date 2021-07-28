We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Flopsy! Flopsy is a 5-year-old female domestic medium-hair cat. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Amelia! Amelia is a 1-year-old female Hound mix.She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Amelia would be best if she was the only pet in the household.
Meet Simba! Simba is a 4-year-old female tortie Domestic shorthair cat. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.