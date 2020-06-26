We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Cassie is a 7 year old American Staffordshire mix. Cassie loves to play with her toys and be outside, she is treat motivated. Cassie needs to be the only dog. If you're interested in meeting Cassie or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Layla is a 5 year old American Staffordshire mix. Layla is a very sweet and gentle dog. Layla will walk with you and will not pull. If you're interested in meeting Layla or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Misty is a 1 year and 8 month old Domestic Short Hair. Misty loves to lay in the sun, and she is independent. Misty is a very sweet cat. If you're interested in meeting Misty or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.