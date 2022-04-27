We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hi, my name is Max! I’m a sweet, happy, excitable young boy who loves to run! I’m very energetic, so I need an energetic family who can keep up with me. I am still learning my manners so please be patient with me!
Max is a 2-year-old male cur mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hiya, I’m Blanca! I’m super duper sweet and friendly! I’m looking for a home filled with love and cuddles, as human affection is my most favorite thing. When I came in, my front leg was badly injured, so it had to be removed. Now, I get around on three legs! Don’t worry, I adapted really well, and it hardly bothers me at all!
Blanca is a 3-year-old female American bulldog and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi! My name is Baby Girl. I’m a friendly, happy youngster that loves attention from everyone. I love to roughhouse and romp around and just have a good time! I can be stubborn and hard-headed sometimes; I’ll need some training. I’m already house-broken and crate trained. I would do well in a home with dogs that are more my size and speed, as I really like to roughhouse!
Baby Girl is a 2-year-old female “amstaff” mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, I’m Oscar. I’m sweet but a little shy at first. I love to be held and go on walks! I tend to get protective of my person once I’m attached. I’ll protect you fiercely from strangers and even the other people in your household. I need to go home with someone who has experience with “small dog syndrome” and understands that once I’m attached to them, I may attempt to protect you from other people!
Oscar is a 7-year-old male “chiweenie” and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.